BENTON COUNTY — The election landscape for Iowa voters have changed in this current election year. Legislators passed a measure to combine school district elections and city election to the same day, in a measure to try and save money.
In past years, voters would go to the polls in September to elect the board members to lead local school districts.
With the new legislation, school board elections will be Tuesday, November 5, along with the city election. Polls will open at the respective locations at 7 a.m. and remain open to voters until 8 p.m.
Turning in nomination papers for the school districts within the footprint of Benton County:
Belle Plaine: There are three seats that need to be filled on the district’s board. Papers were returned by six individuals who wish to guide the district into the future.
Incumbents wishing to continue their work on the board are Marie Stratford, Bradley Cook and Mike Bachelder.
Also returning papers were Benjamin Reineke, Stephen Beck and Alicia Jacobi.
Registered voters in the Belle Plaine district and living within the city limits will go to the Belle Plaine Fire Station, 504 13th Street, to cast their ballot.
Individuals living in Iowa and Leroy Townships as well as the communities of Luzerne and Blairstown will go to the Blairstown City Hall/Community Center, 305 Locust Street.
Benton Community:
Voters in four of the Benton Community’s seven director districts will cast a vote in the November election.
For each of the races, only one set of papers were returned by the September 19th deadline.
Running for seats are:
Incumbent Roy John Becker Jr. returned papers for District 1.
For District 2 Theresa Thompson, incumbent, turned in the nomination papers.
Matt Nolte is running for another term to serve District 3.
Looking to serve the residents in District 7 Emily Upah returned nomination papers.
With the number of communities that make up the Benton Community school district, there are nearly as many polling places as towns in the district.
Polling places include:
Big Grove and Union townships as well as Van Horne residents will travel to the Van Horne Community Center, 508 1st Avenue.
Polls will be set up at the Benton County Courthouse for residents living in Eden, Harrison Townships.
Eldorado Township and Newhall residents will travel to Newhall City Hall, 11 2nd Avenue. This is a new polling place for the community.
Norway residents, along with those living in Florence and St. Clair Townships, will go to St. Michael’s Parish Center, 512 Evergreen Street, Norway.
Fremont Township will join Atkins residents at the Atkins City Hall/Library, 480 3rd Avenue, Atkins
Kane Township and Keystone voters will cast their ballot at Keystone City Hall, 208 1st Street, Keystone.
Walford residents will go to the community’s City Hall/Community Center, 120th 5th Street N.
Center Point-Urbana:
Three director districts will be listed on the ballot for the Center Point Urbana district.
Two individuals returned papers for the one director at large spot in the district. Don Westendorft, Urbana, and Cory Vaupel, Center Point, are both vying for the spot.
Incumbent Teresa Davis is running for another term as director for District 2.
There were no papers returned for Director District 3.
Also on the ballot is Public Measure F: “To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Center Point Urbana Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.”
Benton County voters living in Urbana and Polk Township will go to the Urbana City Hall/Community Center 102 Capitol Avenue, to submit their vote.
Union:
Three of the four candidates returning papers for the district are incumbents seeking to continue what they have been doing in the district.
Seeking another term is Corey Lorenzen as Director at Large.
District 1 sees Brandon Paine returning papers and Jenna Scott is vying for the District 3 seat. Both seeking another term in the district.
Ben Schemmel returned papers for the District 4 seat.
Mount Auburn residents and those people living in Bruce and Cedar Townships will travel to the Cedar-Mt. Auburn Hall, 203 2nd Street, Mt. Auburn.
College Community:
With a small footprint in the southeast corner of the county, some residents will be casting votes in the College Community district.
For the Director at Large seat Douglas Gustafson and Greg Kelsey returned papers for the role.
Dawn Kousheh returned papers for Director District 1.
Incumbents Randy Bauer and Angela Ehle returning papers for District 3 and District 4 respectively.
Also on the ballot is Public Measure G: “To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the College Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund on and after January 1, 2031.”
Walford residents will go to the community’s City Hall/Community Center, 120th 5th Street N.
Norway residents, along with those living in Florence and St. Clair Townships, will go to St. Michael’s Parish Center, 512 Evergreen Street, Norway.
Independence:
Three seats are listed on the ballot for the Independence district with a total of six candidates running for the seats.
District 1 has two candidates Heather Hupke and Matt O’Loughlin running for the seat.
Vying for District 2 are incumbent Eric Smith along with Beth Hilliard and Gary Waters.
For District 3 incumbent Kim Hansen is running for another term to serve the district.
North Linn:
In the north east corner of Benton County a few residents will cast votes for the North Linn school district.
Incumbent Ryan Benesch is seeking to serve another term in District 1.
Connie Helms returned papers to run for another term in District 2 while Bret Haughenbury is looking to continue working as the Director at Large for the school district.
Kirkwood Community College:
Through the county, voters will also see the community college’s Director District 2.
Tracy Pearson, Mechanicsville, is running for the seat.