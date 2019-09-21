Dear Editor,
I just want to congratulate the Vinton Newspapers for your massive historical issue honoring Vinton’s 150 year celebration and the two other historical publications as well.
The Benton County Historical Society’s book titled, “A Hometown Remembers 150 years of Vinton, Iowa” in which Andrew Elwick’s expertise on photos of historical buildings and Melody Snow’s marvelous writing combine to make it a thrill to watch Vinton take shape.
I also thought the “Celebrating 150 Women of Vinton through 150 years” booklet was brilliantly conceived and executed, revealing almost as much about the historians as those celebrated.
All three of these publications beautifully portray a composite of Vinton’s illustrious past that can’t help being an inspiration for Vinton’s future.
Hope Rogers
Vinton, Iowa