The Garrison Public Library located at 201 East Pine Street, is the beneficiary of a National Network of Libraries of Medicine, Greater Midwest Region All of Us Consumer Health Collection Award.
Library Director Angela Dague (Consumer Health Information Specialization certified), applied for and received a $1,000 grant to cover the cost of 65 NNLM acquisitioned books, now processed and ready for three-week checkouts. “The library should be a place with good quality information,” she said.
According to Dague, she was offered a wide variety of books from a large list with all sorts of health topics including aging, teens, general, toddler and heart disease to choose from. Of those, she chose books most relevant to the needs and wants of Garrison residents.
Among the new books available to readers, are cookbooks for healthy eating, healing your hips and stretching for folks 50+ years, anxiety, PTSD/survival guides for teens with trauma, ADHD, Autism support, 14-day sleep-better plan, men’s heath and essential oils aroma therapy. “It was hard to narrow down... I tried to pick something from every category,” Dague said.
Moreover the director said it was important for the library to receive the new books, as many of the old ones on the shelves are outdated.
The new library with nice comfortable chairs and spaces was built five years ago in 2014 with a lot of community support after the old one was destroyed in 2011 by 138 mile per hour winds. About 25 patrons use the facility each day and it is not just a book center but is a community hub with a lot of things going on, Dague said.
Usually Monday and Thursday are busier days, with Lego Club on Mondays, kids (K-5) show up or the bus drops them off after school for a one-hour session. Tinker Time (K-12) is held on Thursdays, from 3:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Dague usually starts off by reading attendees a book about the project they will be making (the library will not host either program the week of Thanksgiving).
The Tinker Time STEM program incorporates science and art and Dague has applied for awards from The Science Center of Iowa in Des Moines for the past two years. “They provided us with tools, books, materials, supplies, kits and such,” she said.
Additionally, Santa is scheduled to visit the library on Monday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m. The library has also acquired a projector and movie license for future Family Movie Nights. Dague said she is hoping to have everything set up in time for Christmas.
On some Saturdays in Jan. thru March, there is scrapbooking and if there is anyone interested in starting a event like card night or knitting club, the library is open to that, Dague said.
There is an Easter Egg Hunt held each spring and last summer, a group of young girls sewed projects with Dague’s help using the library’s sewing machine and by hand.
While the library does not work directly with the Vinton Shellsburg School District, Dague said she does mark books AR like they do in the schools, as the library receives student recommended reading lists at the beginning of the school year.
For website users, the library is switching to a new host possibly in the next month and the library board does a lot of fundraising with concessions at The Mercantile, with proceeds going to the library. “We have been doing that for a couple of years now,” Dague said.
Visit www.garrison.lib.ia.us for more information.