Old School Produce Partners is the fresh-produce operation that Mike and Cindy Elwick started a number of years ago which they sold to Benton County last year. The focus has changed from a retail business to one that is focused on becoming a 501©3 non-profit by January which will give away all of the food they grow. Mike and Cindy helped out a great deal this past growing season by mentoring volunteers and sharing their knowledge about the facilities they built.
With the help of many volunteers including Mike and Cindy, Master Gardners, AmeriCorp, County and City organizations, Benton County Extension, and others all under the leadership of Alecia Walker, it was another very successful year in spite of the weather challenges. Once the goal of becoming a donation garden is reached it will provide produce for all of the food pantries in Benton County and some in Cedar Rapids as well as being a source for educational opportunities.
If you have an interest in getting involved next spring please contact Benton County Extension and they’ll be happy to talk to you about how you can help.