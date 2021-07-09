DYSART – Little Knights Learning Center (Little Knights) announced Wednesday at its open house celebration that it has raised almost $850,000 its $1.4 million “Today’s Children, Tomorrow’s Dysart” capital campaign for its new day care building located on the Dysart-Geneseo elementary school campus. Through a lease with the Union Community School District, the previous day care was housed within the elementary school and outgrew its space.
Iowa leads the nation with 75% of parents of children under 6 years old working outside the home. These parents struggle to find safe, accessible and affordable day care, as 42% of child care businesses closed in Iowa within a five-year period before the onset of the pandemic. According to the Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral, 28% of Iowa communities have no child care centers.
“With a day care desert in rural Iowa communities, the new Little Knights Learning Center will ensure a continuum of education for our children to learn with their hometown friends from pre-K through 12th grade,” said Tim Glenn, mayor, City of Dysart. “On behalf of the City of Dysart, we are happy to have supported this project from the beginning, having recognized this need in our community.”
The new building will reduce the waitlist for child care by increasing Little Knights’ capacity to 85 children. It will feature a full kitchen, five classrooms, playground, recreation center and other resources.
Glenn also highlighted the project as a catalyst for economic development in this rural community and stated the need to keep young families around.
“Investing in our smallest residents pays big dividends later,” said Glenn. “The future of our small town depends on the families who live here. Making a long-lasting commitment to having a high-quality child care center in town improves our citizens’ quality of life. It paves the way for Dysart to be a place to grow, attract to new businesses and retain young families.”
Mayor Glenn invited Eric Taylor, campaign volunteer and Farmers Coop Telephone Company (FCTC) board member, up to the podium to share why he and FCTC support the capital campaign.
“Little Knights not only fosters local economic development, but it also helps keep young families, that live in town and out on farms, in our community,” said Taylor. “Many Iowa towns of similar size are losing population to larger cities. The day care feeds enrollment into our public schools to keep our elementary and middle school in town. Kids are the future of Dysart. Keeping children in Dysart now will grow Dysart later. Please join me in investing in today’s children and committing to the success of tomorrow’s Dysart.”
Taylor voiced his respect for and confidence in the nonprofit Little Nights’12-member volunteer board as well as the executive director and 15 staff members who tend to children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old.
“Little Knights Learning Center is a great organization and I encourage everyone to join me in donating,” said Taylor. “It’s important that we recognize the hard work that has gone into raising money for this important project and the campaign leadership team that is getting us closer to goal.”
Taylor introduced Taylor Gingrich, one of the four campaign chairs and parent of three children who attend the Little Knights Learning Center.
“My family and our family business are directly affected by having a dependable, affordable day care option here in Dysart,” said Gingrich. “Without it, employees, as well as ourselves, would need to leave town to fill this need, impacting the local successes within Dysart. This is why Sarah and I feel so passionate about this project and have volunteered to chair the fundraising.”
Gingrich gave thanks to the Little Knights board of directors and staff that had 100% participation in giving to the campaign. He called volunteers and day care children to the front of the room to flip over large cardstock numbers revealing the amount raised to date.
“I want to give a special thanks to our campaign leadership team, board of directors, staff and generous donors, including our lead donor Farmers Coop Telephone Company, who all gave during the quiet phase of the campaign,” said Gingrich. “We would not have come this far without all your help. Thank you.”
Gingrich then called upon other businesses and community members to step up and make a gift to help Little Knights reach its campaign goal.
“Little Knights Learning Center is a place for all families,” said Gingrich. “It provides a continuum of education for our community’s children and an enhanced quality of life for our residents. It boosts economic development and prevents our town from becoming the next day care desert. We hope that you are thrilled by the incredible progress that has been made towards our fundraising efforts. Please join us … and make your gift today.”
Gifts may be made in cash or securities. Matching gifts through an employer can double or even triple the gift. Pledges are encouraged and may be extended over a period of up to three years. Online donations can be made at www.dysartschildren.com.