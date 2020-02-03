Watch this space throughout caucus night for local reports by our news staff.
6:41 p.m. – Reporting from Vinton-Shellsburg High School band room for the Iowa Democratic Caucus. Doors opened at 6 p.m. and caucus goers are starting to arrive in several rooms throughout the building. Five precincts have been set up in the high school, including the band room, choir room, FCS room, lunchroom and library. People are starting to arrive in increasing numbers as we approach 7 p.m.
6:16 p.m. – Republican caucus-goers are starting to trickle into Vinton-Schellsburg Middle School Library. – Morgan McMullen, Vinton Newspapers