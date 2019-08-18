NEWHALL – Two decorated World War II veterans received a gift from a local Iowa chapter of Quilts of Valor over the weekend.
Donald and Joan Grovert, both 96, were presented with a pair of large hand-stitched quilts to honor their service in Europe and the Philippines, respectively.
The couple was presented with the quilts during a ceremony at their home in Newhall on Saturday. Gene Peterson, a former Marine who served in Vietnam, led the ceremony as the Groverts’ family and friends gathered in the living room.
“It’s our privilege, it’s our honor, to pay tribute and recognize the sacrifices and valor that our veterans have done on our behalf over many, many years,” he said.
Donald served in the 405th Infantry Regiment of the 102nd Infantry Division, nicknamed “Ozark,” as part of an anti-tank company. His service took him through France, Holland, Belgium and Germany, clearing Axis minefields. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the French Croix de Guerre.
For Joan’s part, after she reached the rank of first lieutenant in the Philippines, she had an opportunity. She could’ve remained in the service once her initial tour of duty was through. She was even promised a promotion to Captain, but said rank wasn’t as important to her as the time she’d spent serving. She deployed back to the US instead.
The quilts were sewn by Rita Moore of Vinton. She said she’s done more than 50 quilts for veterans over the years. It took about four hours just to bind the quilt on the edges, according to Moore. She said she doesn’t want to appear as if she’s bragging about the figure, but that she’s proud of the work she has done.
“Each one I make has a lot on the panels,” she said. “I design everyone’s different.”
Bill Grovert, the son of Donald and Joan, said it was an honor to see his parents presented with the quilts because of their sacrifices. He remembered that growing up in a household with two military parents meant every Memorial Day or Veterans Day was spent at a VFW outpost to remember the sacrifices others had made.
Bill also remembered the unlikely way his parents came to meet. Donald said that he needed a date for a fraternity party at Coe College after the war.
“I called her and asked her if she would like to go to the [Tau Kappa Epsilon] dance with me,” he said. “That’s kind of how we got started on our dating.”
Bill, however, said both families had a larger role in Joan and Donald’s relationship than that would imply.
“A lot of this was put together by my grandmother, who knew my great aunt,” Bill said. “They kind of figured that Joan and Don would be a good match... It was probably more of a matchmaking that these two would be a good fit.”
As far as the ceremony went, Bill said he was proud of the recognition his parents received for their service.
“It’s nice that it was done now that they’re both here to appreciate it,” Bill said. “The quilt is beautiful. You can tell there’s a lot of love and a lot of time put into that. It’s a gorgeous quilt. For both of them to be honored at the same time is fantastic.”
Nicole Langerman, the granddaughter of Donald and Joan, said she remembers when Donald wanted to preserve the story of his service in Europe. That’s when the couple had the idea to turn the oral tale into a small book they could pass down. Since Joan is a fan of the Chicago Cubs, the couple decided to pursue the project over the course of a baseball season while they watched games. They had the written account typed up and printed out in Cedar Rapids.
“He narrated to my grandmother, who wrote it all out longhand,” Langerman said. “He was just really proud to tell his story.”
During the ceremony, Peterson mentioned that married couples with military service often give each other guff over who outranks whom. When Donald returned home on Jan. 9, 1946, he was a Sergeant. Joan exited as a First Lieutenant, technically able to give orders to her future husband.
Donald said that didn’t seem to differ much from reality in their relationship anyway.
“Well, she’s still giving orders,” he said.