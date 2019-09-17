Local McDonald’s Restaurants have committed to match up to $100,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Iowa City, IA — The Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois McDonald’s Restaurants announced that they will match donations up to $100,000 made at the area McDonald’s restaurants September 14 – 29, 2019. This commitment by the local McDonald’s owners will support the Ronald McDonald House of Iowa City in its efforts to refresh the interior of the 35-year-old House.
When a family travels to Iowa City to seek medical care for a sick or injured child, they face many challenges—from finding an affordable place to stay to keeping their family together during treatment.
The Ronald McDonald House of Iowa City removes many of these barriers, so families can stay close to each other and the care they need, when they need it the most. Since opening its doors in 1985, RMHC-EIWI has provided a “Home-Away-From-Home” to thousands of guests, allowing families to spend more time with their sick children, interact with their doctors and care teams, and make important decisions about their care.
The Knapp family from Cedar Rapids, Iowa know firsthand the services that RMHC-EIWI provides to families from our community. When Nicole and Andy Knapp found out their daughter, Kaeli was facing multiple open-heart surgeries after birth, they made plans to stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City for the months Kaeli needed to be in the hospital. “Day to day, you never know what is in store,” said Andy. “Sometimes you can’t bear to be too far away, other times the hospital is too much to take. So having access to both the House and the Family Room was a huge relief to us. Plus it’s pretty incredible to have a home-cooked meal every night!”
The Ronald McDonald House of Iowa City is getting ready for a major refresh that will ensure that the House continues to be a safe, welcoming place for families like the Knapps at such a critical point in their lives. The local McDonald’s owners have committed to supporting these updates. The refresh includes new flooring and fresh paint throughout the house, a complete kitchen remodel to bring it to commercial kitchen standards, a complete remodel of the main office/reception area to improve safety and security, and an extended parking lot.
Donations can be made at the local McDonald’s restaurant, by texting RONALD to 50155, or by mailing a check to the Ronald McDonald House at 730 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52246.