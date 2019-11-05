CEDAR FALLS – A 2017 Vinton-Shellsburg High School graduate Wednesday night was elected president of the University of Northern Iowa Chapter of Pi Sigma Epsilon.
Hannah Haisman joined the co-ed organization in 2018 and was elected vice president of public relations.
Pi Sigma Epsilon is co-ed student organization in the College of Business with an emphasis in marketing and sales.
“We put on a lot of successful for profit and not for profit events,” said Haisman, a sophomore this year. “Our recent breast cancer gala raised over $8,500 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. We also compete at various sales and marketing competitions. We are ranked 3rd in the nation.
“We help our members grow personally and professionally.
I joined a year ago and was elected as our VP of Public Relations. I learned so much in that role that helped me get to where I am today.”