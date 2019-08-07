VINTON – A chemise (an undergarment like a slip) circa 1860s and a wedding dress from 1905. What do these items have in common? They were recently donated to the Benton County Historical Society from far away!
The chemise was sent from the Sharlot Hall Museum in Prescott, Ariz. When inventorying their collection, they realized this item had no connection with their museum and asked if Benton County Historical Society would like it returned to Benton County? The answer was a resounding “Of course!”. It was owned by Sarah Jane Webster Shutts who was born June 1, 1820. She and her husband, Henry Shutts are both buried at Evergreen Cemetery.
The interesting question is how did the chemise end up in Arizona? A descendant who lived in that area donated it to the local museum. Due to the cooperation between museums, the chemise was returned to Benton County where it has more connection.
The handmade wedding dress belonged to Amanda Stelling of rural Vinton. She was married to Fred Mussman, also of rural Vinton, on September 13, 1906. It was donated by Linda Siela, her great-granddaughter and the rest of the Mayhew family. Linda’s aunt, Elaine Bown, brought the wedding dress from Bettendorf, Iowa. The newspaper article giving details of the wedding and pictures of the wedding couple will be displayed with the dress.
Both clothing items will be on display at Henkle Creek Mercantile, 118 4th St., Vinton through the Sesquicentennial celebration.