VINTON – A pretty young girl wearing a white dress with designs on the front jumps excitedly up and down while people enjoy cake nearby.
“I’m getting adopted.”
“I’m getting adopted.”
Actually, that happened earlier in the day when Ray and Trisha Lough made Trinity and Darla their 10th and 11th adopted child during a court hearing in Cedar Rapids.
The joy in the faces of all four say all that needs to be said as they look forward to a life together.
Lough said Friday during an adoption celebration at the U.S. Bank Community Room that these would probably be his final adoptions.
The Loughs have accepted 73 children over the decades as foster children.
See related story inside, page 7.