DYSART - Vision Dysart, a steering committee of the Dysart Development Corporation, is pleased to announce the completion of a major work of public art in the Dysart City Park.
The construction of a Magic Cylinder reflecting a koi pond began in September of 2018 and was completed in June of 2019. The sculpture consists of a circular concrete slab painted to resemble a koi pond that is stretched in an anamorphic distortion. A mirrored cylinder in the center of the painting corrects the distortion in the reflection. It is believed to be the only anamorphic cylinder in Iowa. This illusion will be the fifth Dysart Illusion and part of a long-term strategy to have more installed throughout the city by 2023 when Dysart celebrates its sesquicentennial.
‘’The use of the mirrored cylinder dates back to Leonardo da Vinci, so this is not a new trick. Anyone interested in learning more about this could search for anamorphic art and find many examples of really stunning distortions.”
To learn more about the illusions in Dysart please visit www.dysartillusions.blogspot.com.
The project was made possible with funding from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, The Dysart Community Foundation and the Dysart Development Corporation as well as many volunteer hours.
The Iowa Arts Council empowers Iowa to build and sustain culturally vibrant communities by cultivating creativity, learning and participation in the arts. Art Project Grants create opportunities for the arts to flourish in Iowa by investing in projects that positively impact the vitality of the arts in the state, demonstrate public value, and support Iowa Arts Council funding priorities. Funding for the Art Project Grant program is made possible by an annual appropriation from the Iowa Legislature to the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.