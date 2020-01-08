GARRISON – A 30 year old Vinton man died thisafternoon of injuries suffered at the Wendling Quarryjust outside of Garrison.
According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department The report was that an employee was trapped in a rock bin.
A 30-yr old male from Vinton Iowa, was found deceased from his injuries at the scene. His name will not be released at this time.
Responding to the accident were the Garrison Fire and First Responders, Vinton Fire Dept, North Benton Ambulance, Lifeguard, Benton County Medical Examiner and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.