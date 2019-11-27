VINTON — For most who drive by the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) they see a piece of Vinton history.
When Jim and BJ Hobart, Cedar Rapids, visited the site over three years they were able to envision projects that landed outside the box of the original purpose of the buildings.
Hobart Historic Restoration, a company owned by the couple, is working on a development agreement to take ownership of a majority the 48 acres and all of the buildings on campus.
At a meeting last month, the pair spoke with members of the Vinton city council to share some of the plans they have for the campus.
One of the first items on the list is the repair and some renovations of the Old Main, Rice and Cottage Halls which are currently being used by AmeriCorps.
“As part of a two year plan, we would fill out paperwork and look for proposals for restoration of the buildings,” BJ Hobart, told the council.
She explained that would be a waiting game before any work could be started. “We would not be able to start any restoration until our proposal could be approved,” she stated. “Any work done before that approval is received could not be paid for with those incentive dollars.”
She and husband, Jim, believe that ultimately Palmer Hall could be renovated into a retirement facility with 24 units. “Along with some residential homes being planned,” the pair hope to create a community feel.
Preliminary plans also call for the extension of J Avenue to run across the west side lawn of the property.
Also on the drawing board are plans for the barn to be a facility that could be used year round. “We would need to stay within the historical guidelines,” BJ Hobart stated. “But it is our intention to have the space available for meetings, wedding receptions and other activities open to the public.”
The hospital is another building that the pair feel has a lot of potential.
“At this time, its our goal to actively seek out interested parties who may have some ideas for the space, a restaurant or micro brewery perhaps,” Jim Hobart stated.
“Those persons would need to present a business plan and allow us to look at all the options.” He shared that the pair had already had some inquiries from interested persons about the space.
As part of a developer’s agreement being drawn up between the City and the Hobarts, the couple would not be able to sell any of the existing buildings to a third party without the city’s consent. The City would have a chance to review the appropriateness of the proposed new owner.
“It is our goal to seek bids and hire local companies, suppliers and contractors for the new construction,” BJ Hobart said.
“We have our staff who specializes in the restoration work, but if possible we will work to hire local people to help where they can on those projects as well.” she added.
But honestly, “there is too much work for our staff to do,” she said.
“We want to be able to support the local economy and where possible hope to be hire local people to assist our staff.”
Looking at the pool and the Rec Center on campus, the Hobarts explained that once upgrades and maintenance work is completed on the building, “AmeriCorps would like to rent the space for use by its staff,” Jim Hobart said. “We believe that we can make it work financially to be able to rent the space out to the community as well.
“The pool needs to be kept open and available to the public just as it has in the past,” BJ Hobart added.
Council member Nathan Hesson asked if the pair anticipated allowing the school district to use the facility as it has in the past.
The pair confirmed that is one of the goals. “Everyone understands that this is a community pool,” Mr. Hobart stated.
Brian Parr, council member, asked about what the plan was for the superintendent’s home, located on the property. The Hobarts explained that current plans call for the home to continue being rented by the same individual.
“We’ve been in discussions with the individual and hope that he will be our property manager on site,” Jim Hobart explained.
“This individual knows the buildings and that would be a big plus for us to have someone at the location.”
During the meeting, there was also discussion about having resident lots located west of the Old Main building.
“It is our plan that the size of these lots will not be in competition of the development going in south of the high school,” Jim Hobart stated.
At this time, there are some preliminary discussions being held that would place the city’s new public safety building in the southwest corner of the facility, across the street from Kiwanis Park.
Mayor Bud Maynard thanked the couple for coming and speaking with the council and sharing some of the preliminary plans for the site.
“I’m excited about what I’m seeing here,” Maynard said. “I’m glad to see how far your scope of the project has expanded since our first meeting.”
“When you look at the entire space, there are a lot of opportunities for things that could serve a whole lot of people in your community,” BJ Hobart explained.
“If we could have wished what we wanted for that area,” Tami Stark, council member, stated, the Hobart plan marked off several items on the list.
“We are just thrilled that you are coming to the community and the plans that you have,” Stark added.
During the first meeting between the Hobarts and Vinton city council, Jim Hobart shared “when we first moved to this area we (he and BJ) visited several communities.
“We came to Vinton and drove by the Braille School grounds and BJ remarked ‘imagine what we could do here’,” he said. “It been a few years since that first visit, but we’re here and very excited about the future.”