There’s a new marketplace possibly coming to Van Horne.
Thanks to the efforts of resident Mary Rausch, local vendors may soon have a place to sell their wares on the corner of Main Street and First Avenue, just south of the Crooked Antler restaurant.
“I have been doing craft and art shows with two friends for about five years and have wanted to have a space in Van Horne for our things, but also for other people,” Rausch said in an email interview.
“There are so many talented and accomplished people in the area that not enough people know about. It is always a challenge for these small entrepreneurs to set up shop.”
Beginning this fall, Rausch plans to operate a farmers market-type venue on the empty lot located at 103 Main St. Rausch and her husband Al recently purchased the property from Bill and Lori Willis.
“I’m not looking at this as a money-making venture, but a community improvement project. I believe there are a lot of great ideas out there, people just need a chance to put them into practice.”
Rausch said with more young families moving into town, people have expressed a desire for more things to do locally.
To begin, Rausch plans to build a 14-by-18-foot storefront for her own business, Birds of a Feather, on the lot.
“My building will be heated and cooled for year-round use. It will be a shop with repurposed furniture, handmade items, homemade baked goods, and home décor. There will be four to six [vendors] with items in the shop.”
Rausch has also had discussions with an individual interested in housing a bakery and yoga studio on the property.
But her main focus, for now, is to locate vendors for this fall’s planned farmers market.
“We’re calling it ‘Main Street Farmers Market’. We hope to have space for local people to sell their products, but also for everyone to find out all that is available in our community.”
The market is tentatively set to kick off Saturday, Sept. 11, and will run biweekly through Oct. 9.
“I would love this little corner to become a place that people see as a place to go for fun and community activities. … My vision is to make sure that each business can be set up for success with very reasonable overhead costs. … I see this space as an incubator for new ideas.”
Anyone interested in participating in the first three Main Street Farmers Market dates this fall is asked to contact Rausch at 319-560-5258.
Discussion surrounding the Main Street Farmers Market is included on the agenda for the next Van Horne City Council meeting on July 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m.