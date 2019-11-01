VINTON – The accounting and tax practice of Kerdus & Barron, P.C. has been purchased by Laura McClure-Fleck, CPA. The combined firm will operate as McClure Financial Services LLC.
Kerdus & Barron will move into the McClure Financial Office (the former Movies and More building) about Dec. 1.
“We are pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Kerdus & Barron PC., said McClure in a recent letter. “The combined firms will operate as McClure Financial Services LLC.”
McClure Financial Services LLC has been operating in Vinton for 10 years.
According to a letter to clients dated Oct. 15, Kerdus & Barron said,
“After much consideration, we have decided to sell our accounting and tax practice to Laura McClure-Fleck, CPA. I plan to spend more quality time with my growing family and pursue other interests. Dick plans to continue to work with Laura but cut back significantly on his workload.”
“The larger size of the combined firm will allow us to expand efficiencies and leverage the latest technologies to better serve clients,” said McClure in her letter. “We look forward to discussing the opportunities in more depth with you. However, there are several things we want to point out that will not change:
“You will continue to work with many of the same Kerdus & Barron staff in the new firm. Although Mike Barron is retiring, Dick Kerdus will remain with the firm on a reduced schedule. Carrie Yedlik will also remain with the firm in her usual role. All previous McClure Financial Services staff will remain in place. Fee structure will not change. The services Kerdus & Barron PC provided you in the past will continue from the new combined firm.
“If you have already made an appointment with either firm for preparation of your 2019 tax return, we will honor that appointment through the new firm.
“Former Kerdus & Barron PC staff will be moving to the McClure Financial offices at 114 W 4th Street in Vinton (the old Movies and More building) around Dec. 1, 2019. We will retain all existing phone numbers and email addresses for the time being. You will be notified of an exact date for the move a little later.
“If you have any questions about this exciting news and what it will mean for you, please contact any of us at any time. We look forward to introducing ourselves to you.
We are grateful to you not only for giving us the opportunity to provide you with accounting services. We are confident that the acquisition will serve us all well.
“We feel confident that Laura will be a good match for our clients, according to the Kerdus & Barron letter. “She has a local practice and serves a similar type of client base. We have spent a great deal of time and effort searching for the right person to continue servicing your accounting and tax needs. Laura has had many years of experience in the private and public practice of accounting and is certainly qualified to assist and advise you in all areas of tax and accounting. We have included her letter of introduction.
“We will be working closely with Laura between now and the end of the year in order to afford you the smoothest transition possible, and will be available to her, as needed, during the coming year. If you have any questions at all, please give her the opportunity to address them. We feel sure that Laura will continue to provide you with quality service and will do everything she can to make this change as easy as possible for everyone.
“We have enjoyed working with you over the years and appreciate your business. We are most grateful for having had the opportunity to work with you.”
Managing partner Laura McClure-Fleck grew up in rural Center Point and attended Center Point High School. Laura took over Karen Fountain’s accounting practice in 2009. Prior to coming to Vinton, she worked for national accounting firms McGladrey & Pullen (now known as RSM) and Ernst & Young. Laura has broad ranging accounting and tax experience. She graduated first in her class at the University of Iowa and has been a practicing CPA for 23 years.