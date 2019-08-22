DES MIONES – A Benton County man placed first in the Pork Division Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair for the Farm Bureau Cookout.
Jared Merchant, from Vinton, was one of 45 to compete in the annual cookout. He received $150 for his effort.
Others from Benton County to compete were Marshall Whitaker, Lee Hardersen and Gene and Renee Petersen.
Troy Anderson of Fort Dodge impressed the judges and stood out among the 45 other contestants representing 17 counties to claim the coveted championship crown, trophy, and the title of 2019 Iowa Farm Bureau ‘Cookout Champion.’ Anderson’s winning chuck roast placed first in the beef category of the contest and was voted as the championship-winning dish. Anderson’s dish was favored by the judges over a wide array of entries from some of the state’s best backyard chefs during the annual contest held along the Grand Concourse at the Iowa State Fair.
Competitors in the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout Contest first had to qualify by smoking, grilling, or barbecuing their way to victory in a county Farm Bureau contest in one of eight categories: Beef, Combo/Specialty, Lamb, Pork, Poultry, Turkey, Team, or Youth. Anderson qualified by winning the beef division during the Hamilton County Farm Bureau Cookout Contest held earlier this summer.
The Iowa Farm Bureau-sponsored contest always features a range of entries and cooking styles. Anderson’s winning slow-smoked chuck roast beat out traditional entries like prime rib, pork loin, and smoked and grilled chicken and turkey dishes, and some more exotic entries like Hawaiian lamb burgers, breakfast bratwursts, and bacon-wrapped jalapeno popper meatloaf.
Visit www.iowafarmbureau.com for the championship-winning dish “Troy’s Chuck Roast” and other recipes from the 2019 Cookout Contest.