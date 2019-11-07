Well, it’s that time of year again; looking forward to the upcoming holiday seasons and the arguments that go with it.
It’s too early for merchants to stock Christmas items.
That tree should not be up before Thanksgiving or if it is too early for stores to put out Christmas items or trees and other decorations.
What do you mean you can’t say Merry Christmas?
Those arguments will never go away. Everyone’s beliefs and traditions differ slightly.
As a young child, our tradition had us opening presents on Christmas Eve after a visit to Grandpa and Grandma Morrison’s house. As we grew older, the Christmas Eve candlelight service replaced that visit.
And that Christmas tree did not go up until the day after Thanksgiving. Never.
For the Morrisons, Christmas was a religious holiday but Mom’s lighted Santa would go in the window. We’d sing “Away in a Manger” and follow that with “Here Comes Santa Claus.”
As the world moved into the era of political correctness and one’s personal beliefs began being forced upon others, the phrase Merry Christmas became not so popular in some circles. This has caused great confusion.
The other night, one of my Santa’s helper friends (or the Russians) made a post about demanding the prohibition against saying Merry Christmas be eliminated.
A fellow Santa helper from England asked if that was true. They had no such problems across the pond. Was it just a goofy American thing?
I guess it’s fair to say it is a goofy American thing, but there is no official, mandatory ban against anyone in this country saying Merry Christmas. Instead, there is a voluntary decision by some businesses for their own economic reasons.
Saying Merry Christmas to someone who is not of the Christian faith could cost them a sale, or even a customer. Many stores who hire Santas specify in their contracts that they must say Happy Holidays. Accept the job and you accept the conditions of employment.
Not every company has that requirement. I worked for a mall in Cincinnati about dozen years ago that required a Happy Holiday greeting. However, if the desire to use Merry Christmas was made clear, Santa could use that and references to the Christian holiday.
So, Merry Christmas this season; and don’t believe everything you see on the internet – or over coffee in the morning.