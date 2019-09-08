CENTER POINT – After years of working from a temporary office, Paula Freeman-Brown and city council members showed off the improvements during a recent open house.
While the work was underway, city hall was moved to a strip-mall about a block away. City records were stored in various buildings around town.
The City Hall Building was purchased in the mid-1990s from a local couple. It had formerly housed a car dealership. It was discovered a couple of years ago that structural issues were causing black mold inside the building. The building was evacuated, gutted and renovated.
“It just seemed like the appropriate thing to do is to really take a look at the building and determine if this was the right building to have as a city hall,” said Freeman-Brown. “It was a car dealership and then it was a bread store. It really wasn’t built to be an office building.”
The offices were moved into the strip mall in late 2015. Freeman-Brown said it took a while to determine what problems existed and the best method to remedy them.
City leaders redesigned it so it would be functional for the needs of the community. Freeman-Brown said she was proud of how it turned out and it would be serviceable for the community for many years.
“Things don’t always move quickly with government, as most people know,” said Freeman-Brown.
A portion of what had been the auto repair shop for the car dealership 20 years ago is now used as the City Council Chambers. Storage space has been added above that area and space still remains for large equipment to be moved in and out. Larger doors were installed for this purpose.
More space was also available for the office area.
The staff returned to the renovated building in April but Freeman-Brown said there were many small details to work out.
“We are still working through some bugs,” said Freeman-Brown.
The appearance of a city building is important because its often the first impression a person has of the community, according to Freeman-Brown. For many people, the building did not have the appearance of a government office but rather of a car lot.
“I really hope that when you give it a facelift on the outside that helps make it recognizable as that center for city business,” said Freeman-Brown.
Much attention was paid to landscaping in order to address water flow that was a contributing factor in the development of black mold, said Freeman-Brown. A new roof was installed and new paint applied.
It is believed the building was constructed sometime in the 1970s, although Freeman-Brown was uncertain of the exact date.