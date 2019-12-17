Mount Mercy University congratulates December 2019 nursing grads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa Karley Jaynes from Urbana, nursing graduate in Mount Mercy University's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, received her nursing pin on Thursday, December 12. Jim Burke gave the senior class address.
Jaynes has accepted a position in pulmonary specialty unit at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.
