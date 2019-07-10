VINTON – The Pourville Art Studio and Gallery, 104 W. Fourth St. had a successful open house Saturday with the gallery filled with people throughout the day.
Located between the Lotus Chinese Restaurant and the U.S. Bank, Dandeena Schadle will hold “cork and canvas” in which artists can bring a bottle of wine to uncork and then paint. There will also be Mommy and Me courses where mother and child paint together. Barb Floyd Campbell will teach quilling classes. Campbell will also be teaching drawing. A children’s art camp will be held in early August before school begins.
A gallery in front of the studio features the works from local artists and from across Iowa, with many offering their original artwork or prints for sale. Brian Parr, a well known artist from Vinton, is one. Gordon Kellenberger from High Amana is another. Kellenberger works in pastels with farm scenes. Local artist Barb Campbell is yet another. Campbell is an award winning artist working in drawings and painting.
Visitors will also find Schadle’s work on display.
Many gift items will be available including the metal works of June Stein
“There is a wide variety of items,” said Schadle.
In addition, an area of the studio offers coffee with Melody Snow operating that service.
The studio also can be rented for parties.
The Vinton Guild of the Fine Arts will meet in the building the second Tuesday of each month.