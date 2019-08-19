VAN HORNE – Dr. Pam Ewell sits in the organized confusion that is registration day at the Benton Community High School talking with a young couple concerned about their child’s first days of school.
Ewell is also new at the Benton Community School District, replacing long-time Superintendent Gary Zittergruen in June. She and her husband, Brent, moved to Benton Community this summer.
She came to Benton Community from a county wide school in Van Buren County near the Missouri border. During her six years there, she oversaw the consolidation of Harmony Schools and Van Buren Schools.
Ewell has been in education her entire life.
“I love it,” said Ewell. “I think working with children and staff is probably one of the most honorable thing that we can do in our life.
“I enjoy watching them learn. I enjoy being able to leave a district where we are making good things happen for kids.”
After completing the educational system herself, Ewell attended Iowa State University and was later a professor at Central College. She joined the ranks of school principals at the middle school and the elementary levels. Mixed into those years as an educator were periods of teaching in the classroom – ultimately becoming a superintendent.
Ewell said her passion for education involves the connections with people and the relationships built over the years. It’s know that somewhere an impact was made that created a difference in a person’s life.
“It may not be very big but we always hope that it is,” said Ewell. “We help them search for their goals. We help them look at what they can do in this world and what their interests are and that they grow and achieve into that.”
An educator may not always know the outcome, but sometimes a student returns to reveal the results.
“That is our bonus check right there, that they did achieve where they was headed. They did go achieve those goals.”
Ewell has been a superintendent for 11 years and in education for 38 years.
Often, it is the little things which can make a difference. Ewell has many stories of working with children over the years.
“As the superintendent, you work pretty heavily with your staff who then work with the teachers and with the kids,” said Ewell. “I have all kinds of stories.”
“Sometimes you are dealing with family with a crisis in their lives and the child is struggling through that – trying to find a way and you see things breaking apart,”said Ewell. “Whether it is a sick parent, a divorce, a student struggle with his studies in the morning.”
When Ewell sits in the office trying to peel back the layers and it enables the student to finish the school year beyond the crisis with which they are dealing with is rewarding.
“I have had some pretty major crisises over the years,” said Ewell. “It is all worth it.”
The success stories are the reasons that those in education stick with it, said Ewell.
During registration day on Tuesday, Ewell found the people of the Benton Community school district to be very open and welcoming. At a baseball game, students approached her openly and wanted to talk.
“That doesn’t happen everywhere,” said Ewell. “Very pleasant and very kind, generous people looking out for each other, wanting the best for their kids.
“That is a good jump start right there. They want their kids to learn and to be a part of something such as school education. We are proud to be here to provide that.”