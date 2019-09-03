VINTON – Benton County voters have a user-friendly website to find all of their election information.
Benton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Hayley Rippel announced that www.bentoncountyelections.org went online Friday, Aug. 30.
The website will also be the new home for Election Night Results, displaying returns right on the homepage with the ability to feature the most important and interesting local races for the public to easily access.
Voters who go to the Benton County website, https://www.bentoncountyiowa.org, for election information will be redirected to the new elections site.