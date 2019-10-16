VINTON – There will be no festive signs at Dollar Jubilee this holiday season.
Instead, expect the same sign as last year.
“Going out of business.”
Similar signs appeared on the windows in July of 2018. Before all of the merchandise had been sold, Craig Flickinger, a Vinton native, took over the store from owners in southern Illinois after reaching a lease arrangement from building owner Mike Elwick.
“The word is out and things are flying off the shelves ... crafts, household items, pet supplies, toiletries, greeting cards, decorations and lots of miscellaneous. Twenty percent off.
“We have more Christmas, Halloween, Easter and items for other holidays you didn’t even know existed at 50 percent off. Yes, 50 percent off! Shop now while selection is good,” Flickinger’s Facebook page for Dollar Jubilee read Thursday,
Later in the day, it added,
“Going out of Business! Everything in the store is 20 percent off!!! ALL holiday items are 50 percent off!! We’re bringing out more inventory every day so stop in frequently! All fixtures must go, too!”
Elwick, who purchased the building in 2018, has invested time and money improving the upper floor and the exterior – returning it to the decor 1950s when the JC Penney Store was located in the building.
“We have been concerned and have been working with Craig and Kirkwood Small Business Center to assess future of the existing business and/or other options,” said Elwick. “Consensus was that Vinton customer count was too small to support this type of venture anymore.”
The influx of new Dollar General stores in communities – especially the one in Newhall, have had a big impact.
“We used to have more out of town business, especially from the south, before the Newhall one opened,” said Elwick.
Elwick is not worried about the future use of his building.
“The building will be fine,” said Elwick. It is one of the nicer ones in town and prime location.
“We’re not worried about it.”
Elwick said there will be exciting news soon.
“We always have ‘Plan Bs’ in our hip pocket for everything we do but we are also are very patient when working on what’s best for Vinton.”