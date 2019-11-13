VINTON — There’s a new face helping coordinate fun at the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department (VPRD).
Hired as the Assistant Director for the VPRD, Ryan Anderson, originally from Urbandale, began his duties last week.
Anderson’s hiring was approved by the Vinton city council during a meeting in October. Prior to starting last week, Anderson was working for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at George Wyth State Park, in Waterloo.
A student at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, Anderson majored in Leisure, Youth and Human Services.
His will be a familiar face to many who participated in summer activities this past year.
“Ryan interned with us from January to May this year year,” Matt Boggess, VPRD Director stated.
As part of his duties, Anderson will be in charge of coordinating all youth and adult sports and enrichment classes offered by the department, along with helping with the day-to-day department requirements.
When the hiring was approved by the council, Boggess stated that he was excited that Anderson was joining the department.
“While interning with us,” Boggess said “he got very involved in the community and meeting people.”
In his free time, Anderson and his fiance Rachel, enjoy spending time outside in nature with family and friends, having bonfires and conducting home landscaping projects.