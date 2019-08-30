VINTON — Action was taken recently by the Vinton city council to approve and adopt the new flood plain maps as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The new maps were first presented to the council during a meeting in July. During that meeting, Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained that if the City didn’t adopt the new maps Vinton would no longer be able to participate in the National Flood Insurance program.
“This would mean no property within the city limits would be eligible to purchase flood insurance,” Ward explained at the time.
FEMA is scheduled to officially adopt the new map in December.
With the council’s passing of the ordinance Thursday evening, residents will continue to have the opportunity to participate in the National Flood Insurance program.
Council member Nathan Hesson asked Ward what would happen if the City didn’t adopt the ordinance.
“Would banks not require residents to have the flood insurance?” he asked.
Both Ward and Tami Stark, council member, explained that the most likely scenario would be that banks would not approve financing for the purchase of new homes if the flood insurance program was not available to residents.
After passage of the ordinance, Ward shared that he had been contacted by FEMA in regard to the new map.
“The issue at hand is about Mud Creek and its tributary,” Ward said. “The new FEMA maps were printed and it included old information.
“The new maps should have the new LIDAR information that was done by the Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa included, however, it does not.
“Due to this a remapping is going to have to be done by FEMA to have the map become more accurate,” Ward explained.
During the call with FEMA the discussion about the remapping of Mud Creek and its tributaries indicated that the redrawing of the area would be done sometime in 2021.
Ward shared with the council that the topic of the Corbett Memorial Wetland project was also discussed. “FEMA was not aware of the project and now plans on having this included on the redraw of the flood plain remapping,” Ward said.
FEMA will be in contact with the project engineer to get details of the project.
Ward explained that this oversight would actually work in the best interest of the city.
City officials originally purchased the Corbett property as a means to help catch some of the water that had previously moved thru the city after heavy rainfalls. The goal is for the wetland to slow down the water and reduce of the chances of flooding in some areas of the community.
When the new proposed maps were presented to city officials for adoption the project was not included on the maps.
Once the wetland project was completed the city would have needed to make a request to FEMA to have the maps redrawn to include the wetland area. The city would have been responsible for the costs associated with the redrawing.
The oversight of Mudd Creek, “this will allow the maps to be redrawn at no cost to the city,” Ward explained.
In other business:
- Vinton mayor Bud Maynard announced that Ron Elwick would not be running for re-election in the coming November election.
Elwick has served as representative for residents living the in 2nd Ward for the past few decades.
-Cindy Michael, Vinton city clerk, presented council members with copies of property tax bills from the flood buyout properties along with the Corbett property.
Because the City had purchased the property during the past year, the tax bills were sent to the City.
“I will need to meet with the Benton County Board of Supervisors,” Ward told council members “and ask the taxes to be abated.”
- Council approved a request for the use of 2nd Avenue to be used for the Homecoming parade Thursday, September 26.
The parade route will cover from the high school to Farmers Savings Bank, traveling not only 2nd Avenue but also East 4th Street.