Wow, are we excited! The Benton County Historical Society (BCHS) is looking ahead with plans for the Vinton Depot. We have received a $10,000 grant from the Benton County Community Foundation and a $42,000 HRDP grant from the State Historical Society of Iowa. These funds combined with the money generously donated by members of the community mean the Vinton Depot will get a NEW ROOF next spring! We have a signed contract from the roofing contractor and materials on order from McDowell’s Lumber.
The new roof will be a metal roof similar to the roofs on the Public Library and Presbyterian Church here in Vinton. The new roof will have a much longer lifespan than asphalt shingles and will replicate the original French clay tiles more closely than shingles.
Of course, our vision doesn’t stop at a new roof. The Depot interior will need a total redo-the walls need a skim coat of plaster, then painted to the original color. The metal ceiling tiles need to be restored. Plumbing lines need to be replaced and bathrooms updated. New lighted display cases are also on the list to show off newly organized and signed exhibits yet to be designed.
A new Morton-style building located on the east side of the Depot property is a future possibility. It would be large enough to house the Robinson spreader and other farm items, along with genealogy materials and other Benton County historical items.
We are also looking forward to having more events at the Depot like the Civil War re-enactors during the Sesquicentennial. Flea markets, craft markets, food and music fests are all possible public events that can be held on the Depot grounds. The Depot also makes a great place to hold a class reunion, family reunion or birthday party.
Please help us bring our vision to reality by sharing your ideas and thoughts with our board members and officers!
Sharon Happel, president, call or text 319-533-4524
Phil Borleske, vice president, call 319-472-3918
Rose Rouse, treasurer, email rozrouse@q.com
Melody Snow, secretary, email melodyksnow@gmail.com
Andrew Elwick, call or text 319-560-9053
Brian Trester, email tresteb342@aol.com
Dale Schmidt, email DJSchmidt3@aol.com