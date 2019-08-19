FFA Market Lamb Champions Crowned
DES MOINES _ Grand Champion honors were awarded Thursday in the FFA Market and Carcass Lamb shows at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Champion Market Lamb was awarded to Brooke Kuesel of Victor. Phoebe Sanders of Eagle Grove claimed the Reserve Champion Market Wether title.
The judges viewed 321 animals from 157 exhibitors in the Market Lamb division and 87 animals from 73 exhibitors in the Carcass division.
MARKET EWES
Champion Heavy Weight Ewe: Ellie Karr, Newhall
Champion Market Ewe: Ellie Karr, Newhall
MARKET WETHERS
Champion Light Weight Wether: Nicole Zuber, Marengo
Reserve Champion Light Weight Wether: Nicole Zuber, Marengo
Reserve Champion Medium Weight Wether: Nicole Zuber, Marengo