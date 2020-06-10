For the first time in 75 years, the Iowa State Fair will not be held this year due to concerns over COVID-19 as a 11-2 decision by the fair board on Wednesday sealed the fate of the 165-year old fair.
The Iowa State Fair, originally scheduled for Aug. 13-23 this year, draws over a million visitors over 11 days. Gary Slater, the fair’s CEO, stated the decision was made in order to provide vendors with enough time if the fair was greenlit to continue. The fair was last cancelled in 1945, the final year of World War II.
According to a tweet by Courtney Crowder with the Des Moines Register, the Iowa State Fair board will explore an option for a livestock show. The Benton County Fair scheduled for June 23-28 canceled all public events. 4-H and FFA static, animal and livestock exhibit events are being planned for the end of the summer. More information will be provided by Benton County Extension and Outreach at a later date.
The 2021 Iowa State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-22.