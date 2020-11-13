Many hospitals in our region are operating at capacity or like Virginia Gay Hospital, near capacity with increasing numbers of patients in ER and all of our clinic settings. We are also seeing around 10% of our staff are out, mainly due to community exposure or family care issues. Our providers and staff continue to work extremely hard but are wearing down.
We have been fighting the COVID-19 virus in our state and community for the last eight months and the positive cases continue to rise. Governor Reynolds issued enhanced public health measures effective Wednesday, November 11 thru Monday Nov 30th. The hospital and clinics do have various testing platforms, but with the recent surge, testing supplies are depleting quickly and we are experiencing some supply chain interruptions.
Please do everything you can to reduce the spread- Wear a mask, stay six feet apart, wash your hand and if you are sick- stay home.
We will continue to monitor this situation and appreciate your support and understanding
Michele Schoonover, Virginia Gay Hospital CEO