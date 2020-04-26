It goes without saying we’re in a “new normal:” quarantined, social distanced, masked; travel restricted, economies negatively impacted, medical and other essential personnel overworked; fear, confusion, frustration, helplessness, grief, loss, pain. We look for light at the end of the proverbial tunnel; we grow weary of bad and conflicting news. There is a myriad of questions that seem to have no answers. Yet on the other hand there’s a sense that this will not last indefinitely. There is hope that all the precautions will eventually bear fruit in the end of quarantines, the reopening of the economy, and the resumption of normal life. But what will that “new normal” look like? Will there be apprehension around hugs and handshakes? Will there be the lingering fear it could all start again, that a remnant of the virus could come roaring back? Again there are no clear answers to these questions. But the Biblical view is that earthly things do not last forever and that includes pandemics. Jesus made the shocking statement that His words “will never pass away” (Matthew 24:35). Put simply His teachings will never be forgotten, erased, obliterated, or obscured. From a Biblical viewpoint that phrase means indefinitely on an eternal level. He promised us, among other things, that He would never abandon us and that we would always be in His care. I hope and pray His words, faithfully recorded in what are called the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, will give you hope despite the chaos and confusion of these unusual and challenging times.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: -2°
- Heat Index: 6°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: -2°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:12:59 AM
- Sunset: 05:32:25 PM
- Dew Point: -2°
- Visibility: 2.5 mi
Today
Bitterly cold. Snow showers. High 6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Tonight
Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Bitterly cold. Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 8F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
...More Snow To Cause Travel Problems... .A weak storm system will bring a band of accumulating snow across the area this afternoon before ending this evening. The snow is expected to create slick roads and impact the evening commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to two inches. A narrow band of 3 inch snowfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 6°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: -4°
Heat Index: 6°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: -6°
Heat Index: 5°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: -9°
Heat Index: 4°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: -9°
Heat Index: 2°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: -11°
Heat Index: 0°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: -11°
Heat Index: 0°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: -13°
Heat Index: -2°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: -15°
Heat Index: -4°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: -16°
Heat Index: -5°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: -16°
Heat Index: -6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: -18°
Heat Index: -8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Benton County Public Health COVID19 Vaccine Update
- Regional pairings released for 3A girls basketball
- Fourth & Inches: Welcome to the jungle
- Bobcats claim first win of season over Trojans
- Remington Seeds to close Vinton plant
- Fun in the snow
- Edwards Plumbing to expand with new warehouse
- Benton, Vinton-Shellsburg compete well at WaMaC
- Antonio’s combines authentic Mexican food with mobile kitchen
- Bobcats dispatch Knights in non-con matchup
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.