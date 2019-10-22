VINTON — With city and school elections just a few weeks away, local residents still have until Monday, November 4, to submit absentee ballots.
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor, explained that the absentee ballots are available until 5 p.m. that Monday. “Requests must be received by the auditor’s office no later than 5 p.m. Friday, October 25,” Rippel stated.
Written requests for absentee ballots can be submitted and must include name, address, date of birth, date, name of election and signature, or returning an official absentee ballot request form.
The Benton County Auditor’s office has a website with guidelines for voter registration.
“Registration may be done in several ways,” the website explains, “You may register in person in the auditor’s office. The deadline is 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 25th, 2019. You may mail your registration to the auditor’s office. Voter registrations that are mailed and not received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, should be postmarked by Monday, October 21.”
There is the option for Election Day registration, “you may register at your polling place on Election Day by presenting a current photo ID and proof of residency to the election officials,” the website, www.bentoncountyelections.org/news/absentee_voting_ballots_ready_for_cityschool_election/ state. Contact the auditor’s office for a list of approved documents.
For City/School Elections, the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
If you have concerns or questions about your polling place or voter registration contact the Benton County County Auditor’s office, 319-472-2365.
If you have moved to Iowa from another state or to a different county in Iowa, pre-register to vote in your new county 10 days before general elections and 11 days before all other elections. If you miss the pre-registration deadline, Election Day Registration is available.
Registration for Election Day will require voters, who are unable to show ID (or prove residence if required), may have their identities attested to by another registered voter in the precinct or have the right to cast a provisional ballot. Election Day Registrant attesters must also show ID.
Call the Secretary of State’s Office at 1-888-SOS-VOTE or the County Auditor’s Office at 319-472-2365 with any questions or concerns.