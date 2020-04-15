Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that his office will be doing a state wide mailing to every active registered voter that will include absentee ballot request forms and a postage paid return envelope to the Benton County Auditor’s Office for the June 2 Primary Election.
• Those of you that have already returned a request form for the Primary Election, you do not need to submit another.
• If you would like to request a form before the mailing goes out, forms are available on the Benton County Website at https://www.bentoncountyelections.org/vote/absentee/.
• Absentee ballot requests may also be obtained by calling the Benton County Auditor’s office and request one be sent. The Benton County Auditor’s Office phone number is 319-472-2365. Requests may be submitted now.
To stay up to date with Elections in the Auditor’s Office follow us on Facebook at Benton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections. Twitter at @bentoncountyaud and Instagram at bentoncountyauditor