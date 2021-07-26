ACT I is back and preparing to take the stage for the first time in two years with their production of “Meet Me in St. Louis” August 5-8 at the Palace Theater.
“Everyone has been so enthusiastic and eager to be back in the theatre, which has made it a joy,” Co-Director Joan Cooling said. “Theatre is a place where we come together to breathe life into characters and to work together to create a story. We have all needed this so much! The togetherness happens as the cast becomes like a family, and that will show onstage.”
Meet Me In St. Louis is a musical based on a series of stories written by author Sally Benson in 1941. The stories were adapted into a film in 1944 that starred Judy Garland. In 1989 it was made into a successful Broadway musical. According to Co-Director Alex Vasquez the musical shows a “snippet of life” over the course of a year from spring 1903-spring 1904 for the Smith family in St Louis, Missouri. The 1904 St Louis “World’s Fair” is the highly-anticipated event all the people are looking forward to during this time.
“Last Christmas, Joan and I saw the movie on the Turner Classic Movie channel and after much discussion and research we decided this would be a great show to try to bring to life as a summer production,” Vasquez said. “It’s a “smaller” musical in that it doesn’t have many scene changes, needs a very small backstage crew, and can be staged with a cast of 21 which for a musical is quite small. We thought that would be a great way to ease ACT I performers and audiences back into things in consideration of COVID.”
The cast has rehearsed since the first week of June and do so three times a week. Cooling stated the group made “a lot of early progress” by completing choreography and blocking done in four weeks and have been refining the show in July. Cast members feature a mix of ages, including David Gates as Grandpa Prophater, the most senior member of the Smith household and “quite a character” for the most senior member of the cast also.
“It’s fun to be involved in this period and take on a character like this,” Gates said. “This play goes back to a time most people don’t really know about. The audience might need a dictionary handy for a few words. We have an excellent cast they’re going to enjoy.”
And on the flip side is Lauren Hartkemeyer plays Tootie Smith, the young troublemaker alongside sister Agnes Smith. This is Hartkemeyer’s first performance with ACT I and has enjoyed practicing her role.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Hartkemeyer said. “I know a lot of people in the play. It’s a crazy, fun show. I enjoy showing that I can act.”
“This group has no egos,” Cooling added. “Everyone simply wants to be here and wants to create a positive and memorable experience. I’ve seen older cast members encouraging younger members, friendships developing, and in general people always striving to do their best. I enjoy how the teens and kids have responded to the choreography and made it their own. There are some toe-tapping and hand clapping moments that I hope will make our audience smile.”
Meet Me in St. Louis will perform six shows over four days. August 5 and 6 will be at 7:00 p.m. August 7 and 8 will be at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. For more information, go to their Facebook page.