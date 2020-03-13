VINTON — A long time goal for the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District is provide opportunities to get students involved.
With that goal in mind Ryan and Andrea Grimm spoke to the board Monday evening with a request for an activity shuttle.
As parents, the pair expressed concerns about having transportation available for students with either morning or after school activities.
“We conducted a survey with both students and parents of 7 to 12 graders,” Ryan Grimm told the board. One question on the survey was did the lack of transportation keep students from participating in an activity.
“Of the people who responded 27.5% said that the lack of transportation was a concern,” he stated.
“Are we as a district doing what we can for students to be active?” Ryan Grimm asked the board.
“I don’t believe this is an issue that will go away.”
As a Vinton-Shellsburg alumni, “I remember that we had a shuttle and I’m surprised that we don’t still have it,” he told the board.
“As a coach,” Rob Levis, school board president, said “I have seen this first hand.”
With elementary numbers on the increase, “we don’t believe that this is a situation that is going to go away,” Grimm added.
Superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock explained that the idea of the shuttle had been raised in the past.
“The district hasn’t had a shuttle since I’ve been here,” she said.
“There have been discussions in the past, but we did not received a lot of responses,” she said. “But the idea is something that we can look at again.”
Transportation is a huge impact not only for students living in the Shellsburg area, but also the rural students and Garrison and Mount Auburn as well.
“Unless you walk to school, transportation is going to be a barrier,” Hainstock added.
Using the results from the Grimms’ survey and asking some questions of its own, Hainstock said the district would be able to work on a plan.
Concerns raised by the board during the discussion was the number of shuttles and where shuttles would pick up/drop off students. With the number of practices happening in multiple locations, scheduling could be a concern.
“When we look at the idea of a shuttle, it needs to make sense,” Hainstock said. “I don’t think we want to run a shuttle for two students.”
“I think we would like to see some numbers to give us an idea,” Levis said. “Not sure how it would all work but we like to see some ideas.”
One idea Hainstock suggested during the meeting was that perhaps the shuttle didn’t run every evening.
“Maybe the nights there are events we wouldn’t need the shuttle, because parents attend the events,” she said.
In other business:
-Teresa Meyer, president of the Vinton Shellsburg Community School Foundation, provided an update of the past year’s activity.
“The Foundation provided 31 scholarships totaling $47,500 at graduation last year,” she told the board.
“Since the beginning of the Foundation we have given away $384,000 in scholarships.
“We continue to look at different ways to help teachers in the classrooms,” she added.
“Thank you for all the work you and the Foundation has done these past few years,” Levis told Meyer.
High school teachers Le Cox and Kelly Steffen spoke to the board about a trip they are organizing to the First Division Museum in Naperville, Illinois.
“In years past we’ve taken students to the museum in Waterloo,” Steffen told the board. “We have veterans visit our classroom during the year, and they attend the museum with us.”
Steffen explained that while visiting the museum the veterans can given that first hand experience of the items they are seeing in the museum.
The trip to Illinois is a four hour drive in a school bus. “We checked about a charter bus,” Cox told the board, “but the cost was about $2,400.”
The pair told the trip would be an one-day event with the bus leaving at 6 a.m. and getting back about 8 p.m.
Steffen told the board that there will be veterans going on the trip as well. “Like when we go Waterloo, they will be able to give the students those first hand experiences,” she added.