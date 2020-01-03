VINTON – When the oath of office is taken at the first Vinton city council meeting in January Andrew Elwick will be become the new council person for Vinton’s 2nd Ward.
Elwick was one of two individuals who expressed interest in the position after there was no winner declared after November’s general election.
The city had the unique situation that no nomination papers were returned for the 2nd Ward prior to the November election.
Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, explained to those present at the meeting that at the time of the election he had visited with Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor, about the steps that would need to be taken.
“She explained that after the votes were canvassed, we would see who received the most write in votes for the seat,” he stated.
At the time, officials reached out to the individual who received those votes. After some consideration that person decided to turn down the offer to serve on the council.
“This is an unusual circumstance,” Robert Fischer, Vinton city attorney, added.
He explained that the council had the choice of appointing someone to the seat or could make a request for a special election in writing to the county auditor.
“The special election would be for those people only who live in the 2nd Ward,” Fischer explained, “and the election would go thru the normal process.”
Making sure to clarify those steps “how does a person get on the ballot for a special election,” Nathan Hesson, council member, asked.
“It would be the same process as the normal election,” Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained. Interested parties would need to return nomination papers signed only by individuals living in the 2nd Ward.
Following the November election, the council decided to see if there were any interested parties in filling the seat rather than going the route of a special election.
Elwick and Mark Noe both returned applications to the council for the seat.
The pair met with the council last month during a council meeting and shared why they were interested in serving on the council.
At that meeting, council members turned in written votes to make their selection to fill the role.
Since that original meeting, public concern was raised because the results of the vote were not declared out loud.
During Monday’s meeting, Cindy Michael, Vinton city clerk, shared that the results of the first vote were six votes for Andrew Elwick.
At the original meeting, Fischer explained that Ron Elwick would need to abstain from voting, because of family relationship. Remaining council members again cast a vote, with “four for Andrew and one for Mark,” Michael shared Monday.
A roll call vote held Monday evening had five council members casting votes for Andrew Elwick, with Ron Elwick again abstaining because of family relationship.
Rather than having a special election, Tami Stark, council member, asked Fischer if the roll call vote could be taken to appoint Andrew Elwick to the seat.
“I feel our votes were clear,” Stark said. “Bob (Fischer) explained that a roll call vote would be sufficient.”
Council member Nate Edwards agreed on the appointment of Andrew Elwick. “I don’t feel it would be different. Andrew is at our meetings and knows how this process works.”
Hesson seconded that sentiment. “No one turned in papers to have their name on the ballot,” he stated. When the write-in winner declined the seat “it fell to the council to make a decision.
“This may not have played out to be picture perfect,” Hesson explained but added that he felt the outcome was positive.
Ward reminded the council, that even though the council could make the appointment, “a resident would still have a 14 day period to submit a letter asking for a special election,” he said.
When asked what the cost of a special election would be Ward explained that it would approximately $2,800.
Hesson then asked if there was money in the budget to cover that cost. Ward assured the council that yes there would be monies within the budget to cover the cost of an election if necessary.
Another area of concern regarding the appointment was the status of an abstaining vote.
At a December council meeting, Fischer explained that in reviewing city code, he found that while the City uses Roberts Rules for conducting a meeting, a Vinton council had passed an ordinance in 1986 declaring an abstaining vote as a yes vote.
When sharing the information, Fischer explained that he had not previously been aware of the declaration.
Conducting further research, he explained that he had found other cities that accepted the vote as a yes, some communities it was classified as a no vote and still others viewed an abstaining vote as a blank vote at all.
Understanding the concerns the issue had raised, during last Monday’s meeting, Maynard spoke to the matter.
He explained that the guidelines for abstaining votes would be reviewed and updated by the city as one of the first items of business in the new year.