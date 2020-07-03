A blast of 80s rock will take over the Benton County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 26 as Arch Allies takes the stage after their original show for the county fair was canceled due to COVID-19.
“When Kevin Todd from Arch Allies learned the state was opening up again, he called and asked if we’re doing something,” Kevin Schlarbaum, an organizer said. “We checked with the fair board, sheriff and police to see if we could even have a concert. Everybody was for doing it.”
Arch Allies bring the music of Bon Jovi, Boston, Def Leppard, Journey, REO Speedwagon and Styx to life. The band previously played in Vinton last year for RockFest and will be opened by Call of the Road. Tickets are $20 and are available at John’s Quick Stop, Ehlinger’s Vinton Express or online at bentoncountycountryfest.com. Camping will be available on site and anyone interested can call Jo Meyer at 319-560-9143 to reserve. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the music will start at 7:00 p.m. Scott Sanborn from KCRG Channel 9 News will be the MC of the evening.
“We appreciate being able to find sponsors during these times and also understand not everyone has the ability to sponsor right now,” Schlarbaum said. “Kacena Farms and Benton County Beef Producers will be cooking that night. On that Friday before, Mike Hepker will be DJing for campers and people in town. We’ll probably start around seven or eight that night.”
For more information about the concert, check out bentoncountycountryfest.com