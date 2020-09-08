Now that Benton County has received FEMA Individual Assistance directions on where and how to apply for assistance has changed. Help is available through several venues.
Residents should begin the disaster assistance process by applying through FEMA. Residents who sustained damage to their home, furnishings, clothing, or food in the August 10th derecho are encouraged to apply for FEMA individual disaster assistance. The application process can be done by phone or online. To apply by phone, call 800-621-3362 or online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
When applying for FEMA, it is common to initially receive a denial if you have insurance. Applicants who are denied are encouraged to follow through the appeal process instructions as FEMA will still assist if insurance does not cover all individual family assistant losses.
Applicants who need help with the recovery process are asked to contact HACAP and ask for case management assistance. HACAP can be reached at: 319-739-0056. Case managers will help applicants through the process along with identifying any other sources of assistance that are available for Benton County residents.
Last, when all possible assistance has been received and residents still need help getting back on their feet, the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition should be contacted at: 319-241-5121. A client liaison will assist helping anyone who still has remaining unmet needs.
The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition is a non-profit organization meeting the needs of Benton County residents affected by disaster. The Coalition, organized after the 2008 flood, activates after a disaster to assist Benton County residents with unmet needs and help get them back on their feet. The coalition assists individuals with their primary residence. Coalition members are service agency members and volunteers from our local communities. They work directly with Benton County Emergency Management.
The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose funds are raised through donations and grants. Anyone who would like to donate to local recovery efforts can send a check payable to Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition, PO Box 125, Vinton, IA 52349. For questions, Contact Scott Hansen, Benton County Emergency Management Director.