On 1-5-2021, at about 4:58 PM, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV accident with injury on 64th St, about 1 mile east of Shellsburg IA.
A Polaris 500 ATV, with two occupants had lost control, going into the ditch.
An 18-year-old male from Cedar Rapids IA, was found deceased at the scene. A second subject, an 18-year-old male from Cedar Rapids, was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Names of the victims are being withheld at this time.
Assisting at the scene were the; Shellsburg Fire Dept and First Responders, Hiawatha Ambulance, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.