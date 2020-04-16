Hunt & Associates, P.C., Certified Public Accountants, today released an audit report on Benton Community SChool District in Van Horne, Iowa.
The District’s revenues totaled $20,644,749 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 2.6 percent decrease from the prior year. Expenses for District operations totale $21,037,908, a 3.9 percent increase from the prior year.
The auditor reported two findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. They are found in the Schedule of Findings of this report. The findings address issues such as expenditures exceeding budgeted amounts and the financial condition of the governmental activities. The District was provided recommendations to address each of the findings.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the District Secretary’s office and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.