With all the storm damage this week, local citizens are reminded to avoid scams when finding someone to conduct repairs. The first step is to contact your insurance agent. Finding a contractor could be a challenge with the extensive damage in our area. Watch out for contractors who offer to do post-disaster work on the spot and expects payment in advance. Always check out a contractor you do not know by checking with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and check to be sure they are licensed to work in Iowa. All contractors in Iowa are required to register with Iowa Workforce Development. Make sure they carry liability and workmen’s compensation coverage and ask to see verification.
Ask the contractor for a detailed written estimate for repair. Be sure to read the contracts thoroughly before signing. Keep a copy of all paperwork. Furthermore, make sure that your insurance company will cover the repairs. Also, verify that the insurance adjuster handling your claim is licensed. Check with your insurance company.
Watch out for door-to-door solicitations for donations or repairs. Even if they seem legitimate, ask for more information rather than give them money on the spot. Insurance damage payment checks should never be signed over to contractors. Pay the contractor yourself.
Also, avoid disaster solicitations via phone or social media. Do your research on the organization. Ask or check how they help disaster victims. There will be local organizations working on local disasters who would use your donations locally.
Phone scammers will be common also. With phone scammers avoid calls from unknown numbers. Do not respond to questions, especially those that ask for a “Yes” or “No” answer. Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately and ask them to mail you information on their company. Note the phone number and after they hang up you can check to see if the number is legitimate.