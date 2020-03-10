ISASP Preparation
Schools throughout the state are preparing for the Iowa State Assessment of Student Progress
(ISASP). This is the assessment that replaced the Iowa Assessments in the spring of 2019. This assessment can be delivered online. 75% of Iowa’s students took the assessment online in the spring of 2019.
Students will be taking the ISASP between the end of March and the middle of April at Benton Community. More specific information will be coming via email about the exact dates students may be testing. This test covers reading, math, language and writing for students in grades 3-11. It also covers science skills in grades 5, 8, and 11. Students in grades 4-11 will be taking the test online using iPads. Students in 3rd grade will be taking the
paper/pencil version of the ISASP.
Practice assessments are available to anyone at the website below. If you’re interested in learning more about the content your child will be tested over, feel free to try a test! Students will also be taking practice assessments during the school day.
If you have specific questions, please contact Anna Upah at
Iowa School Performance Profile
The Iowa Department of Education is releasing updates to an online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. The website shows how schools are performing on multiple measures and meets federal and state requirements for publishing report cards reflecting school performance. The Iowa School Performance Profiles include scores and ratings on a set of accountability measures, such as student growth and graduation rate, and additional data points that are required by law but do not count toward school accountability scores. The website also specifies schools that have been identified for additional support and improvement based on their performance.
At Benton Community, all attendance centers received a “Met” designation status meaning that no building was identified as needing additional support in any specific area with any specific group of students. More information on the Iowa School Performance Profile can be found at
www.iaschoolperformance.gov. This is also where you can find information specific to Benton Community. Please reach out to Anna Upah, Director of Curriculum & Instructional Services, with any questions you may have regarding this information.
Preschool Programming @ BC
By: Benton Community Preschool Teachers
We can only begin to imagine the future careers that today’s children will take on, which is why at Benton Community we take pride in providing a strong foundation for students, even at an early age. Research shows that a whole-child approach to education at an early age is developmentally appropriate and better prepares children for a life well beyond their time in the classroom.
In our Benton Community Preschool Programs, we offer a play-based environment which is centered around developing not only math and literacy skills, but also the social-emotional, physical, and cognitive skills necessary to communicate and think both critically and creatively and solve complex problems.
Our programs use The Creative Curriculum for Preschool which centers around in-depth studies.
The study approach allows for deep, firsthand exploration of topics that interest children. It also allows children to gain a deeper understanding of the topic, but also encourages them to develop skills across all domains as they apply the process. In addition to The Creative Curriculum for Preschool, our programs also utilize two social thinking programs in order to build our students’ social-emotional skills. We utilize common language centered around self-regulation and empathy, as well as friendship skills.
Children are immersed in opportunities to practice those skills in and out of the classroom.