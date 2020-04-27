The North Central Association of College and Secondary Schools advised the Board of Education that the high school had been placed in the accreditation second warning category due to the failure of the District to make necessary improvements in facilities. The Board was informed that failure of the District to provide adequate facilities by March 19, 1971 would result in loss of NCA accreditation.
The Board entered into a lease agreement for a central warehouse and storage facility located adjacent to the Central Administration office in Van Horne.
On November 24, 1970 voters rejected a proposed bond issue for $985,000 for a high school academic facility. The vote was 1,025 yes and 1,076 no.
The board was informed by the North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools that Benton Community High School would be dropped from membership in the Association effective June 30, 1971.
On February 10, 1971 the Board approved the centralization of the Junior High (grade 7 & 8) at the Newhall Center and the ninth grade at the Keystone Center. In addition the Board approved moving grade 4 from the Newhall Center to the Akins Center.
Dr. Dale L Grabinski resigned as superintendent of the Benton Community School District, effective July 15, 1971. Dr. Grabinski has served as superintendent since 1964.
The Board requested that high school principal, Phil England make a personal appeal at the NCA National Committee meeting in Chicago concerning the loss of accreditation. Despite this appeal effort the NCA dropped the Benton Community High School from membership effective July 1, 1971.
Phillip England, Benton Community High School principal from 1965-71, was appointed Superintendent of Schools for the 1971-72 school year. He succeeds Dale Grabinski, who had previously resigned.
Benton Community defeated Burlington High School to win the 1971 State Summer Baseball Championship before a record-setting crowd at Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
On September 13, 1971 the Board agreed to conform to President Nixon’s Price and Wage Freeze. This action held salaries for most Benton employees at the previous year’s level.
Ray Manship, Assistant Superintendent and Athletic Director, resigned effective at the end of the 1972-73 schol year. Mr. Manship had previously served as Superintendent for the Van Horne Consolidated School District.
In May 1972, voters rejected a bond issue for the seventh time. The issue called for the expenditures of $2,380,000 for construction of a new senior high, an elementary building at Newhall, and remodeling at Keystone. The issue received a 51% favorable vote.
In September of the same year voters rejected a 2 ½ mill levy by a vote of 286 yes to 317 no. However, voters did authorize the expenditure of $78,914 in the schoolhouse fund. Those funds were used for the construction of an elementary library addition to the Keystone Center.
Voters rejected a proposal for 1 $1,950,000 senior high facility. This was the eighth bond issue defeat over a six year period.
In July of 1973, the Board accepted a bid of $87,002 for the construction of an elementary library addition to the Keystone Attendance Center.
High School Baccalaureate Services were discontinued the Board action of November 14, 1973.
On May 28, 1975 the Board adopted the following resolution:
“In recognition of his many years of service in the field of education and for his dedication to and interest in high school interscholastic athletics, the Board of
Education of the Benton Community School District does herby dedicate the high
school baseball field….Manship Field….in honor of Raymond Manship.”
The District purchased the property and building housing the Central Administration office and warehouse from Dean Curtis and Murial Curtis.
The Public Employment Relations Board election held on August 27, 1975, certified the Benton Community Education Association as the exclusive bargaining representative for the certified employees of Benton Community.
Voters rejected a proposed $975,000 bond issue for an addition to the high school. The vote showed 734 favored the issue and 580 opposed.
On March 10, 1976, the Board ratified the first master contract with the Benton Community Education Association.
Work was completed on a new bus storage and maintenance building constructed west of the high school football field in Van Horne.
The Board approved the transfer of all first grade students from the Newhall Center to the Atkins Center for the 1976-77 school year. This represented the first stage of a two year plan which would complete the transfer of all elementary students from the Newhall Center to the Atkins Center. The final phase was completed in the 1977-78 school year.