Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE ON VERY SATURATED SOILS... .LOW PRESSURE TRACKING FROM NORTHERN MISSOURI TO NORTHEAST ILLINOIS WILL SPREAD A BAND OF MODERATE TO POSSIBLY HEAVY RAIN ACROSS PORTIONS OF EASTERN IOWA TODAY. SOME SPOTS MAY RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN WHICH WILL BE FALLING ON VERY SATURATED SOILS. THIS IS DUE TO 2 TO 5 INCHES OF RAIN THAT FELL ON TUESDAY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL IOWA AND NORTHEAST IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL IOWA, BENTON, IOWA, AND LINN. IN NORTHEAST IOWA, BUCHANAN AND DELAWARE. * THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * UP TO 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN FALLING ON VERY SATURATED SOILS. * HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING ON SMALLER CREEKS AND STREAMS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. MONITOR FORECASTS AND TAKE ACTION IF FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS ARE ISSUED OR FLASH FLOODING DEVELOPS. &&