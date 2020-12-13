December 10, 2020 – With the holidays and year end upon us, many are thinking of how they can help others or support causes they care about. Now is a great time to consider a gift to a fund of the Benton County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Giving a gift through the Foundation is an easy way to impact Benton County communities and the nonprofits serving the people who live there while also providing unique tax-benefits to the donor.
“Calendar year end is the perfect time for being generous,” said Terry Gaumer, affiliate development director with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “There are many different ways to give and charitable giving can be tailored to how you want to make an impact in your community.”
Giving to a fund of the Foundation is one way to make your year-end gift. Donors can search funds across a 20-county region across northeast Iowa, including hundreds of funds supporting specific nonprofit organizations on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfneia.org/findafund. Generous individuals can also consider creating a fund with the Foundation, such as a donor advised or scholarship fund, that will impact your community and the causes you care about forever.
Gifts made to permanent endowment funds with a qualified community foundation, like the Benton County Community Foundation, are eligible for a 25% state tax credit on the total value of the gift through the Endow Iowa Tax Credit Program. Approximately $1 million in credits remain of the original $6 million available for 2021. All qualified donors can carry forward the tax credit for up to five years after the year the donation was made. More information about Endow Iowa can be found at www.cfneia.org/endowiowa.
Important year end giving dates can be found at www.cfneia.org. Before making any significant gift to charity, the Foundation recommends you consult your professional advisor to understand the impact on your taxes and to ensure you are maximizing any tax benefits. For questions or help with year-end giving, contact Terry Gaumer at 319-243-1354 or tgaumer@cfneia.org.
More information about the Benton County Community Foundation can be found at www.bentonccf.org.
The Benton County Community Foundation is a local organization making grants to organizations creating a stronger and more vibrant quality of life in Benton County and helps people establish permanent funds for the causes they care about in their community. The Benton County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a nonprofit committed to creating long-term impact in 20 counties in Iowa. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.