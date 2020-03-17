Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.