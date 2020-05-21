The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Benton County was scheduled to take place on May 29th. Due to COVID-19, it will now be Shelter in Relay for Life on Sunday, June 7th on National Cancer Survivors Day. With the spread of COVID-19, cancer patients are more vulnerable than ever. The American Cancer Society needs everyone’s support to continue their lifesaving cancer programs and research. Everyone is invited to join together on National Cancer Survivors Day as we Shelter in Relay for Life of Benton County. We are all invited to come together from our homes and neighborhoods across our communities to fight back and stand together. As we Shelter in Relay, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines while supporting the fight against cancer. Here are some ways anyone and everyone can get involved:
Walk and Make an Impact
- Individuals and/or teams are encouraged to commit to walking a set amount of time or miles in honor and in memory of loved ones.
- Raise funds and awareness by reaching out and asking people to take part or to consider donating to your efforts; pledges can be taken for miles or time walked.
- Consider making your own donation; every dollar counts, especially this year!
Celebrate Survivors in Your Life
- Call your special survivors.
- Send cards to your special survivors.
- Walk in their honor.
- Take pledges to walk in their honor.
- Create paper ribbons in the particular colors for each specific cancer to hang in windows or on doors. Use sidewalk chalk to decorate driveways and sidewalks.
Remember and Honor—Luminaria Porch or Sidewalk Ceremony
- Create your own luminarias and set them on your porches, driveways, or sidewalks on the evening of Sunday, June 7th.
- Raise funds by creating luminarias for donations.
Thank you to our sponsors—Mary Junge, The Englin Family, Watkins Savings Bank, Atkins Lumber Company, M & D Mini Storage, Ollinger Garage Doors, Chuck and Jolene Topinka, Thys Chevrolet, Keystone Insurance Agency, Keystone Nursing Care, Keystone Savings Bank, O’Grady Chemical, Van Horne Cooperative Telephone, Eden Mutual Insurance, Virginia Gay Hospital, Grieder Standard Service, Shellsburg Quick Stop, Atkins Telephone Company, Chelsea Savings Bank, Benton County State Bank, Van Horne Lions Club, BP Specialty Care, Car Quest, Drahn Insurance Agency, Precision Sheet Metal, Rabe Hardware, Tampa Benton Cooperative, Van Horne Insurance Agency, BP Hardware.
Every dollar makes an impact! Please consider making a donation of any amount:
- Chelsea Savings Bank
PO Box 67
Van Horne, IA 52346
- Online at www.relayforlife.org/bentoncountyia
Thank you for all your support to the fight against cancer! Your Relay for Life of Benton County Committee: Ev Wiebke, Fran Magdefrau, Loretta Vogt, Eva Bartelt, Crystal Fisher, Sandi Gibney,
Carol Ann Bossom, Jolene Topinka.