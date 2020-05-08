On 05-05-2020, at about 07:35 AM, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible domestic abuse assault incident at 303 NW Cottage St in Shellsburg IA.
During that investigation, it was determined that the victim did not require medical attention and that the suspect had fled the scene.
A small marijuana growing operation was also located during the investigation.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has no reason to believe that the public is in danger, and criminal charges are pending.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Dept of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement.