CLIVE, Iowa — A Benton County woman said she didn’t believe her eyes after scratching off a $30,000 lottery prize.
Nancy Newton, 75, of Urbana, won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 201 Sunset St. in Urbana, and scratched it when she got home. She said she noticed she was completing more words than usual.
“I got all done and counted them up and there were 10 of them, and I looked and it said $30,000,” she said with a laugh on Friday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids. “I checked through three times to make sure I had all the letters correct, and I did. Then, I drove up to the Casey’s store and checked it on their machine just to make sure.”
Newton said she plans to use part of her winnings to pay for an upcoming trip to visit family in Florida and donate to a cancer foundation started by her niece.
Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.52 and 144 top prizes of $30,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.