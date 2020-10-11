On Saturday, September 26, 2020, thirteen members of the Benton Community FFA Chapter assisted with the annual Farm Safety Day at the fairgrounds in Vinton. The Farm Safety Day is a part of the Progressive Agriculture Foundation coordinated through the Benton County Extension. Members from the Belle Plaine FFA and Vinton-Shellsburg FFA also participated. Benton FFA members led two different stations. Quintin and Keaten Volesky spoke at a station about semi and trailer safety. Tyler Atkinson, Garrett Coffland, Raynee LaGrange, Trinity LaGrange, Jess Crawford, and Kaitlyn Ballard led a station where they taught the kids about animal safety. Five other members attended and led groups of children from station to station.
Senior member, Quintin Volesky, said, “This was not my first year attending Farm Safety Day. I have attended in past years and I’ve always enjoyed it. It is good to explain potential dangers to the kids because it is important for their safety that they are informed and prepared.” When asked about her experience this year, Raynee LaGrange said,”Farm Safety Day is always a great way for high schoolers to teach all of the young kids how to be safe when dealing with many different things around the farm. All the kids learned a lot and always had more questions to ask us. It was harder this year because we only had fifteen minutes to get through safety with five different animal species so I could only cover the very basic safety protocols for horses.” Easton Patterson also spoke about his experience saying, “It was my first time participating in this event and I had fun walking around with the younger kids. My group wasn’t very talkative so I had a fun time bringing them out of their shells and getting them to talk. I would definitely participate in Farm Safety Day again.” All of the members that attended had a great time and were glad that they could teach younger kids about some safety protocols around the farm.